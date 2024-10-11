Home
FIR against 1,000 'unidentified' people over communal slogans, road blockade in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

The people also blocked a road in the Nanpara area, causing trouble to local residents and shutting of shops. Additional police force was deployed to control the situation.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 14:37 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 14:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMuslimBahraich

