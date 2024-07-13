First condition of good governance is timely justice delivery, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Emphasising the importance of trust, the UP chief minister said, "A common man comes to you with hope. We see that when people come with family disputes, they do not listen to anyone, but wherever the lawyer says, they sign with closed eyes because they have faith in the lawyer."

"This trust is your biggest asset, and this trust of the common citizen should remain on both the bar and the bench. Living up to this trust has always been the biggest challenge for all of us. In the changing times, the system needs to evolve with the changes in people's way of living and their needs and other technological advancements."