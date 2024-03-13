Five booked for 'forcing' transgender to lick slipper in Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): After a video went viral on social media in which a transgender was being forced to lick slipper after spitting on it, police has registered an FIR against five persons of the same community, officials on Wednesday said.

The video also showed tonsuring of the heads of two trangenders by the accused, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Ubhaon police station against five transgender on the complaint of one Puja (transgender), a resident of Bibipur village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohd Faheem Qureishi said.