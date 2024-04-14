JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Four children drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Unnao

Circle Officer (CO) Sonam Singh said the children belonging to two families living on the banks of Ganga had gone to take bath in the river in the morning when the incident took place.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 20:20 IST

Unnao (UP): Four children drowned on Saturday morning while bathing in Ganga river near the Chandan Ghat here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Sonam Singh said the children belonging to two families living on the banks of Ganga had gone to take bath in the river in the morning when the incident took place.

While Nazia Bano(10), Raj Babu (7), Munajir (10) and Riyaz (8) slipped into deep waters, another child Zainab Bano (5), who was bathing on the riverbank, was saved by the people present there, Singh said.

The CO said the four children were taken out of the river with the help of boatmen and rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared all of them dead.

According to locals, Nazia and Raj are siblings and Munajir and Riyaz are cousins.

(Published 13 April 2024, 20:20 IST)
