Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget to be presented on a Sunday for first time

As per convention, the Budget used to be presented on the last day of February. However, in 2017, the date was shifted to the first day of February.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 23:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 23:57 IST
Business NewsUnion Budget

Follow us on :

Follow Us