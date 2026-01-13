<p>New Delhi: The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.</p>.<p>It will be for the first time, when the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday.</p>.<p>As per convention, the Budget used to be presented on the last day of February. However, in 2017, the date was shifted to the first day of <br>February.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference ahead of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Birla confirmed that the government will stick to the tradition of presenting the Budget on the first day of February despite it being a weekend.</p>.<p>This will be the ninth consecutive presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, including one interim budget. This year’s Budget will bring Sitharaman within striking distance of former PM Morarji Desai’s record of 10 Budget presentations. She already holds the record of presentation of the highest number of consecutive <br />budgets.</p>.<p>Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 28.</p>.<p>As per tradition, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session. Sitharaman is likely to table the Economic Survey for fiscal year 2024-25, a day later.</p>.<p>The first phase of the Budget Session will run from January 28 to February 13. The Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on March 9 and will continue till April 2.</p>