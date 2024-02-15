Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Cabinet colleagues offer prayers at Ayodhya Ram mandir

"The temple has been built after a Jan Aandolan of centuries and Balidan of many Karsevaks. I once again congratulate Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the Pran Pratistha of Shri Ram Lalla. Prayed for the peace, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Goa. May Shri Ram Lalla bless us all. #JaiShreeRam."

Sawant and his ministerial colleagues also posed for a group photograph, which was shared on X by the Goa chief minister.