Goods train hits cement object on railway track in Raebareli

The incident took place around 11 pm Tuesday with a goods train, coming from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, between Lakshmanpur and Daryapur stations near Benikama.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 08:29 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 08:29 IST
