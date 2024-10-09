Goods train hits cement object on railway track in Raebareli

<p>Raebareli (UP): A goods train on its way to Kundanganj hit a cement sleeper placed on the Raebareli-Prayagraj railway section here, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 11 pm Tuesday with a goods train, coming from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, between Lakshmanpur and Daryapur stations near Benikama.</p>.<p>The driver applied emergency brakes after seeing the construction part, but could not prevent the engine's cattle guard from hitting the object.</p>.Rail traffic restored after derailment of goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.<p>The sleeper section was later removed from the track and the train moved ahead.</p>.<p>The Railway Protection Force said a probe will be conducted in the matter.</p>.<p>On Sunday, a passenger train was briefly halted after the loco pilot saw a pile of soil dumped on the railway track near Raghuraj Singh Station in Raebareli. </p>