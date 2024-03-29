'Got justice because of CM Yogi & PM Modi': Wife of BJP leader killed by Mukhtar Ansari

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Alka Rai, the wife of slain BJP leader Krishnanand Rai who was killed at the behest of Ansari, on Friday told reporters outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple here that she got justice because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I had full faith in Baba Vishwanath, and we got justice because of Yogi ji and Modi ji," she said.

When asked about Mukhtar Ansari's death being termed as a 'conspiracy' by the opposition, she said it is wrong.