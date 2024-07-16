Govt must focus on hiring teachers, improving facilities than digital attendance system: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati stated on Tuesday that quality education in government schools will be ensured not just by digital attendance systems but by recruiting an adequate number of teachers and providing basic facilities in the schools.

In a post in Hindi on X, she alleged that the digital attendance system for teachers was imposed hastily without proper preparation by the BJP-led state government. The newly launched system is being opposed by the teachers.

"Due to the acute lack of essential basic facilities in government schools of Uttar Pradesh, complaints of their poor conditions have been common. Instead of making appropriate budgetary provisions to properly address these serious issues, the government is merely engaging in superficial actions to divert attention from them. Is this appropriate?," Mayawati said in the post.