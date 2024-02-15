Gramin Bharat Bandh: Transport likely to be hit

New Delhi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on Friday. It will be in place between 6 am and 4 pm.

All agricultural activities will remain suspended. Village shops, markets, and businesses will remain closed as many unions have extended support to the bandh. Left parties and Congress too extended support to the bandh.

This bandh is different from the farmers’ protest on the Punjab-Haryana border as these are protests called by different organisations but broadly are the same as the demands are for the farmers.

Gramin Bharat Bandh and the farmers’ protest will merge on February 16 as farmers will join a chakka jam on the main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm. Transport is likely to be hit across the country. Highways will remain closed in Punjab as the government is supporting the protest.

Bharat Bandh will ensure that no emergency services are affected but no farmers, agricultural workers, or rural workers will work.

Around 10,000 people are at the Shambhu border. The farmers are maintaining peace and tear gas is being used against us through drones. (Protest) will continue until the government agrees to our demands,” said Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher. A large number of farmers continue to stay put at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border after being stopped by security forces from proceeding to New Delhi.