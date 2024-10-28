Groom's brother among two killed in accident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Two persons of a marriage party, including the groom's brother, were killed here when their bike was hit by a tractor, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Sunday night when a marriage party was returning on a bus and three persons -- the groom's brother Hassen (18), brother-in-law Raju (26) and one Iftihkhar (30) -- were on a bike, they said.</p>.Five killed, 12 injured in accidents in MP's Betul district.<p>The tractor hit the bike near Dudhla village in Gangoh police station area, Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told <em>PTI</em>. They were rushed to a hospital, where Hassen and Raju were declared brought dead.</p>.<p>Iftikhar's condition was stated to be stable.</p>.<p>The bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem. Police is trying nab the driver of the tractor, they said.</p>