'Had to bow to youth power': Rahul, Akhilesh launch attack on UP govt over cancellation of 2023 police constable hiring exam

The government directive said that a probe would be conducted into the matter and it would be ensured that those guilty were sternly punished.

The paper of the examination was allegedly leaked on WhatApp. The main accused in the paper leak identified as one Neeraj Kumar, was yet to be apprehended.

Initially, the officials maintained that there was no leak and that the question paper which was allegedly sent on the WhatsApp of some examinees was fake.

Thousands of candidates, who had taken the examination, had been holding demonstrations for the past few days demanding cancellation of the examination.The Samajwadi Party and the Congress leaders had also demanded cancellation of the examination.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the state government over the alleged leak and termed the decision to cancel the examination as victory of the youths of the state.