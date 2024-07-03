Hathras tragedy LIVE | UP police register FIR against event organisers as death toll climbs to 121
At least 116 people, including women and children, lost their lives at a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Monday. The incident took place at a religious congregation of cop-turned-preacher Baba Narayan Hari, alias Saakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba', who had a strong following in the state. Most bodies have been identified. Follow the latest updates, right here with DH.
FIR lodged against organisers of Hathras congregation
The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the congregation in Hathras, where the tragedy unfolded.
The cops named 'mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers of the religious congregation in the FIR. (PTI)
03:1103 Jul 2024
Death toll in Hathras stampede rises to 121
The death toll in the Hathras tragedy on Wedenesday rose to 121, news agency ANIreported, citing the Office of the Relief Commissioner. The number of injured now stands at 28.
03:0603 Jul 2024
'Bhole Baba should be main accused': Kin of victims call for preacher to be named in FIR
FIR reveals 2.5 lakh people were at the event; police had permitted only 80,000
Around 250,000 people had gathered at the Hindu religious congregation in northern India where 116 people died in a stampede, more than triple the capacity permitted by authorities, according to a police document reviewed by Reuters.
The stampede happened at a religious function in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of the New Delhi, where police had given permission for 80,000 people to gather, according to the document.
Around 250,000 people attended, said the document, the police first information report of the tragedy.
The stampede occurred when a crowd of devotees started pushing towards the stage after the event to touch the preacher, who was coming down from a stage, Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has said. (Reuters)