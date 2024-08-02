Husband gets 10 years' jail, his parents 7, for burning wife to death in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: A local court here has sentenced a man to 10 years' jail, his mother and father to seven years, for killing his wife over dowry in 2018, six years after their wedding, police said on Friday.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer said that Additional District Judge Ravi Kiran Singh's court found Dharmendra Verma, the husband, Bechan Prasad Verma, his father, and Manju Devi, his mother, guilty of plotting the murder and carrying it out.

In addition to the jail term, each convict was fined with Rs 3,000, the police officer said.