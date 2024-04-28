Husband tries strangling wife after his own brother rapes her in UP: Report

In a distressing incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a man allegedly sat on top of his wife's chest while attempting to strangle her after she told him that she had been raped by his brother.

Meanwhile, the man she accused of raping her recorded a video as per a report by NDTV.

Reportedly, when the victim told her husband that her brother-in-law raped her when he was away on April 2, he replied: "You are no longer my wife. You are my sister-in-law now."

The following day, both men barged into her room and while her husband tried to strangle her with her dupatta, her brother-in-law shot a video.

The woman survived the attack and later shared the video and a written complaint on social media after which, police took note of the matter.

"A case under sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been filed against the accused husband and brother-in-law at Khatauli Kotwali police station," as per the publication.