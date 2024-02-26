'I'm fed up': BJP MP Sanghmitra on questions about father Swami Prasad Maurya

Budaun (UP): BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently floated his own political party, on Monday said she was fed up of questions related to her father and didn't want to answer them anymore.

Maurya, who was here to attend a programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several projects, when asked about her father forming a new party said, "questions other than father and daughter should be taken up."

She added, "I am fed up with such questions being asked from me for the past two years. I am a worker of BJP, its office bearer and an MP working for the party. Questions should be related to the event."