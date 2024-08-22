In UP, BJP's allies seek pound of flesh ahead of key bypolls

Lucknow: Seeking to put pressure on BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the alliance partners of the saffron party have demanded their pound of flesh from the BJP and staked claim on as many as five of the ten seats where assembly by-polls are scheduled to be held in the near future.

BJP had earlier hinted that it would like to contest eight of the ten seats but it’s plan appeared to be in jeopardy after its alliance partners, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Nishad Party (NP) and the Apna Dal (AD) demanded five seats from the saffron party.

The Nishad Party, in fact, went on to publicly declare that it would put up its candidates on Majhawan and Katehari assembly seats even as the BJP made it clear that no decision had been taken on the issue of seat sharing as yet