In UP, drunk bride & groom's side turn tables, attack police team called to control them

Bhadohi: A police team was attacked and its vehicle damaged by a mob when it reached a village here to control a ruckus at a wedding, officials said on Sunday.

Police have arrested 11 people in connection to the incident that happened during a wedding procession that had come from Chaubepur of Varanasi to Mahjuda village on Saturday, they said.

The mob had surrounded three policemen at the spot who had to flee and a larger team had to be sent to bring the situation under control, they added.