<p>Meerut (UP): International javelin thrower Annu Rani and her husband, national kickboxer Sahil Bhardwaj, were booked on Wednesday after they were found firing celebratory shots during their wedding, in a video that went viral on social media, police said.</p>.<p>"An FIR has been lodged against Annu Rani and Sahil under the Arms Act and an investigation has been initiated," Sardhana Station House Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The viral video clearly shows the couple engaging in celebratory firing, he said.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident took place during a wedding ceremony in Sardhana, where the firing took place from a double-barreled gun during the jaimala ceremony.</p>.<p>The video, which surfaced online, purportedly shows the bride and groom, Annu Rani and Sahil, firing from the stage, they said.</p>.<p>Technical verification of the video and details of the firearm are being examined, Singh added.</p>.<p>Rani, a resident of Meerut's Bahadarpur village, is an international-level javelin thrower, while Sahil Bhardwaj from Rohtak is a national kickboxing champion.</p>.<p>According to local sources, the wedding procession arrived around 8 pm on Tuesday, and the firing allegedly took place on stage during the jaimala ritual.</p>.<p>Several prominent locals were present at the event, officials said. </p>