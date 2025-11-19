Menu
uttar pradesh

International javelin thrower Annu Rani, husband booked for celebratory firing in UP's Meerut

Rani, a resident of Meerut's Bahadarpur village, is an international-level javelin thrower, while Sahil Bhardwaj from Rohtak is a national kickboxing champion.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 14:29 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 14:29 IST
