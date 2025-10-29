<p>Lucknow: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha'a grand-nephew Aarav Mishra died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, police sources here said.</p><p>16-year old Aarav, a student of 11th standard at a local school, was found dead in his room in Rani Ghat locality in the town late on Monday night. The parents of Arab had gone to Bhagalpur in Bihar to celebrate Chhath festival when the incident happened.</p><p>Sources said that Aarav left a suicide note in which he had written that he was haunted by spirits, who asked him to either kill his parents and sister or kill himself. He had also mentioned to his sister before the Diwali festival that he saw faces of unknown people. His sister, however, did not mention it to her parents.</p><p>Arav's grandmother, who was with him at his residence, called the neighbours for help when Arav did not respond to her knocks on his room. The neighbors broke open the doors and found Arav hanging by the ceiling fan.</p><p>Sources said that Aarav suffered from schizophrenia ( a serious mental disorder which affects how people think, feel and behave. It may result in hallucinations, which may involve seeing things or hearing voices that are not observed by others, and delusions).</p><p>The examination of his laptop revealed that Aarav had searched Google dozens of times to gather information about the mental disorder, police sources said.</p><p>The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy and the last rites were performed on Tuesday at Bhairav Ghat, reports said. Police ruled out any foul play but said that they were investigating the matter.</p>