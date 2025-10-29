Menu
uttar pradesh

J & K Lt. Governor's grand-nephew dies by suicide

16-year old Aarav, a student of 11th standard at a local school, was found dead in his room in Rani Ghat locality in the town late on Monday night.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 09:10 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 09:10 IST
Lucknow

