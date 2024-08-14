Lights worth Rs 50 lakh installed on Ram Path in Ayodhya stolen

Lucknow: Around four thousand fancy lights, which were installed on the busy Ram Path and other important crossings in the temple town of Ayodhya as part of its beautification project, have been stolen.

According to the police sources, the lights, which have been stolen, include 3800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by the firms, who had been awarded the contract to install fancy lights in the temple town by Ayodhya Development Authority.

‘’The matter came to light during an inspection a few days back,’’ said an official of one of the firms.

The large-scale theft of the fancy lights has come as a shock to the saints and seers of the town, who questioned the efficacy of policing in Ayodhya.