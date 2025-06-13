Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Liquor hidden in milk tanker: UP Police busts smuggling racket in Mau

The consignment, worth over Rs 10 lakh, was intercepted by Mau police on Friday near the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway during a special checking drive, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 17:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 17:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us