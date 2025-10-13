Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Live-in relationships threat to Indian culture, youth must uphold family values: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

She also highlighted the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple on November 25, saying that it marks the fulfilment of a 500-year-old dream achieved through the sacrifices of countless people.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 14:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAnandiben Patellive-in relationships

Follow us on :

Follow Us