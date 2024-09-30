Home
uttar pradesh

Lucknow man orders iPhone via cash-on-delivery mode, murders delivery boy after receiving it

Though the alleged incident took place on September 23, the police cracked the case on Monday and arested Gajendra and are on the lookout for his accomplice.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 15:31 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 15:31 IST
