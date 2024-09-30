Lucknow man orders iPhone via cash-on-delivery mode, murders delivery boy after receiving it

<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident a delivery boy of an e-commerce company was killed allegedly by a man after making delivery of a cell phone worth Rs. 1.5 lakh to him in Lucknow.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Gajendra Kumar, a resident of Chinhat area in the city, had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh from an e-commerce company.</p><p>The mode of payment was cash on delivery.</p><p>Police said that a delivery boy, identified as Bharat Sahu, a resident of Nishat Ganj area, reached Gajendra's house in the evening to deliver the phone.</p>.Tata iPhone component plant in Tamil Nadu halts production indefinitely after fire.<p>On being asked for payment, Gajendra and an acquaintance of his, who was also there, called Bharat inside the house and strangled him to death.</p><p>The duo then packed the body in a sack and threw it in the nearby Indira Canal. </p><p>Though the alleged incident took place on September 23, the police cracked the case on Monday and arested Gajendra.</p><p>A missing report was later lodged with the police by the family members of the deceased. The cops managed to nab the culprit after tracing the last call made by Bharat.</p><p>Police on Monday launched a search operation in the canal to trace the body, sources said. Divers were pressed into service to trace the body, police said.</p><p>A hunt was also launched to nab the acquaintance of Gajendra. </p>