Lucknow man urinates on sleeping Dalit labourer's face to wake him up, arrested

Lucknow: In a shocking incident reminiscent of a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district last year, a man allegedly urinated on the face of a sleeping Dalit labourer to wake him up in Lucknow.

According to police sources here, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Rawat, who worked as a daily wager at a stone-crushing unit at Chandoia Kheda village, was sleeping after having lunch on Sunday, when the alleged incident happened.

Rawat lives near the unit with his family.

It was alleged that unit owner Sanjay Maurya urinated on Rawat's face to wake him up. Sources said that Maurya also filmed the act and later uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.