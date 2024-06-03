Lucknow man urinates on sleeping Dalit labourer's face to wake him up, arrested

Lucknow: In a shocking incident reminiscent of a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district last year, a man allegedly urinated on the face of a sleeping Dalit labourer to wake him up in Lucknow.
According to police sources here, the victim, identified as Rajkumar Rawat, who worked as a daily wager at a stone-crushing unit at Chandoia Kheda village, was sleeping after having lunch on Sunday, when the alleged incident happened.
Rawat lives near the unit with his family.
It was alleged that unit owner Sanjay Maurya urinated on Rawat's face to wake him up. Sources said that Maurya also filmed the act and later uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.
Rawat's wife Ramrati also alleged that her husband was assaulted after he confronted Maurya following the incident. Ramrati lodged a complaint with the police late on Sunday night after which Maurya was arrested. The woman also said that Maurya's family members had threatened her with dire consequences after she lodged the report.
A senior police official here said that both Rawat and Maurya had consumed liquor and later on Maurya, in an inebriated state, urinated on the former's face. ''We have registered a case and the matter is being investigated,'' the official added.
A similar incident had happened in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh in July last year when an upper caste man had allegedly urinated on the face of a tribal youth, who was sitting on the footpath. The perpetrator then went on to film the act and the video was uploaded on social media.
Published 03 June 2024, 11:41 IST