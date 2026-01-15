Menu
CBI conducts searches in various parts of Kolkata in bank fraud case

The searches were being conducted at the residence of a businessman in the city's New Alipore area, and in New Town near the city, among other places, they said.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 09:01 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsCBIWest Bengal

