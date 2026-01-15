<p>Kolkata: CBI officers on Thursday conducted searches at different places in Kolkata in connection with a bank fraud case, officials said.</p>.<p>The searches were being conducted at the residence of a businessman in the city's New Alipore area, and in New Town near the city, among other places, they said.</p>.<p>Five teams of the agency were carrying out the searches, they added.</p>.<p>"The coordinated operation aims to gather documentary evidence and other materials relevant to the investigation," an officer said.</p>.Raids on I-PAC | 'Shocking pattern', 'raided before polls': ED Vs TMC in Supreme Court on Mamata Banerjee 'obstructing' probe.<p>The primary objective is to trace the flow and end-use of the funds allegedly involved in the financial fraud, he said.</p>.<p>A large number of central forces personnel are accompanying the CBI officers to ensure that there is no disruption to the search operation, he added.</p>.<p>The searches were initiated after receiving specific inputs related to the case, the officer said. </p>