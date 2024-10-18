Man arrested for raping a woman by assuming fake identity in UP's Pilibhit

<p>Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a woman here after befriending her by assuming a fake identity, police said.</p>.<p>In her complaint the woman alleged that Javed, who identified himself as 'Rahul', had lured her to come to Pilbhit, Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar Pandey said.</p>.Youth killed in scuffle between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.<p>She said that he then raped her and threatened to release a video of her online, Pandey said.</p>.<p>"A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he has been sent to jail," the SHO said.</p>.<p>Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.</p>