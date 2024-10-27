Man arrested for raping Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

<p>Pratapgarh, UP: A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Rikhiram Maurya (65), they said.</p>.<p>The woman in her complaint alleged that Maurya had raped her last week and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, Additional SP, Sanjay Rai said.</p>.Woman molested by coach attendant in train in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Maurya under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Rai said.</p>.<p>Maurya has been arrested and further investigation is under way, Rai added.</p>