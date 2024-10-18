Man arrested for raping woman, forcing her to convert in UP's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur(UP): A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and forcing a Dalit woman to convert to Islam, police said.</p><p>The 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint against Asif on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.</p><p>In her complaint, she said that the accused had blackmailed, raped and recorded a video of her, Jain said.</p>.Man arrested for raping a woman by assuming fake identity in UP's Pilibhit.<p>"The accused had also allegedly forced the woman to convert her religion," the officer said.</p><p>A case was registered against Asif under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nakud police station, he said.</p><p>Based on a tip-off, Asif was arrested from Ambehta Peer Tiraha Gangoh road here, he added.</p>