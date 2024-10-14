Man booked, around 30 detained over Bahraich violence in UP

<p>Bahraich: Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the communal violence that broke out in a village here and led to the death of a 22-year-old, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The face-off occurred on Sunday in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through. Around half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said 25-30 people have been detained and efforts are on to bring normalcy in the areas affected by disturbance.</p>.<p>She added that an adequate police force has been deployed.</p>.FIR against 1,000 'unidentified' people over communal slogans, road blockade in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.<p>"All anarchist elements will be identified," Shukla said, adding that stringent action would be taken against them.</p>.<p>The SP said a case has been registered against a person identified as Salman. Gunshots were fired from his house, which also functions as a shop.</p>.<p>Identities of those involved in the incident are being ascertained and some suspects have been detained, she said.</p>.<p>Sunday's violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area.</p>.<p>Ram Gopal Mishra of Rehua Mansoor village was walking in the procession when he suffered a bullet wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.</p>.<p>The area was fraught with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced the violence and directed the administration to communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersions done on time.</p>.<p>He also directed police to deploy personnel at the immersion sites. </p>