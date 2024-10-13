Man electrocuted as vehicle touches power line in UP

<p>Ballia, UP: A man was electrocuted to death while three others were seriously injured when a vehicle came in contact with an electric wire on the Rasra-Kasimabad highway here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday night when four people were returning after an idol immersion ceremony, Rasra area's Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.</p>.Two feared drowned during idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The four men were sitting on the music box kept atop the vehicle and came in contact with the electric wire.</p>.<p>The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre of Rasra, where doctors declared Vishal Sharma (27) dead. He said the injured have been admitted to a hospital.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for postmortem.</p>