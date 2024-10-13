Home
uttar pradesh

Man electrocuted as vehicle touches power line in UP

The four men were sitting on the music box kept atop the vehicle and came in contact with the electric wire.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 07:44 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 07:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

