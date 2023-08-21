Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man falls to death from terrace after being chased by monkeys in UP's Bareilly

While attempting to escape, the man fell from the terrace and died on the spot, police said.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 14:59 IST

Follow Us

A man died following a fall from the terrace of a building after being chased by monkeys here on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said Roopchand (32) was standing on the terrace of a 3-storey building in the Kotwali Police Station area when suddenly several monkeys chased him.

While attempting to escape, the man fell from the terrace and died on the spot, he said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem.

Roopchand, who hailed from West Bengal, lived here in a rented house in Biharipur Saudagran, police said. The deceased's family has been informed, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 14:59 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshBareillyMonkeys

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT