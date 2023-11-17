JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man falls to death while taking selfie in UP village

Last Updated 17 November 2023, 06:37 IST

Saharanpur: A 24-year-old man died after falling off a bridge while taking a selfie in a village under the Nagal Police Station here, police said on Friday.

Mujim, a resident of Aurangzebpur village, had come to Mubarikpur village in Dehat Kotwali area to attend a wedding.

On Thursday evening, he went to the highway with his cousin and started clicking selfies standing on the bridge, SP, Dehat, Sagar Jain said.

Suddenly, he lost balance and fell off the bridge, the SP said. Mujim died on the spot, he said.

His family has refused to take any kind of legal action in the matter, the officer added.

