Man forced to 'sell' son: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar of a man allegedly compelled to "sell" his son for hospital fees was heart-wrenching and wondered whether humans will now have to "buy and sell" others to stay alive in the country.

The man, Harish Patel, agreed to "sell" his three-year-old son under a fraudulent adoption deed for a few thousand rupees on Friday to secure his wife and newborn child's "release" from a private hospital after he was unable to pay its fee, officials had said.

The incident sparked outrage and after the police were informed, they arrested five people on Saturday including a couple who took the child.