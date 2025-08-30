Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Ready to seek support from BJP top brass if it allows me to do so: I.N.D.I.A. bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy

Reddy questioned the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, contending that being in majority does not empower anyone to do whatever it wishes.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 13:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 13:31 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJharkhandb sudershan reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us