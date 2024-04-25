Man hangs self after killing his wife in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A middle-aged man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife here, police said on Thursday.

Afaq (52) killed his wife Kismat Ul Nisha (46) by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and later hanged himself in Firozpur village under Kudwar police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Shivam Mishra said preliminary investigations indicate that Afaq took his wife to the terrace of their house and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon before committing suicide.