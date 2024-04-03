Man linked to MP's National Health Mission scam arrested for UP police recruitment paper leak

"Mishra, who hails from Prayagraj but is currently settled in Bhopal, was wanted for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy in connection with a paper leak FIR lodged at Kankarkheda police station in Meerut district of UP," the officer said.

During investigation it came to light that apart from Gurguram, Mishra had also got the paper read with his gang at a resort in Rewa district of MP, the premier probe agency said.

In the past, he has been jailed in Gwalior in the NHM (National Health Mission) scam and in Kaushambi in the UP TET paper leak case, the STF added.

The state government had on December 23 last year notified the recruitment of 60,244 police constables.

The exam was held in February 2024, but after reports of widespread frauds in the UP Police constable recruitment examination, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced its cancellation and ordered a retest within six months.