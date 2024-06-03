Man sentenced to death for raping minor girl in UP village

Bahraich (UP): A local court here on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man death for the rape and killing of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl earlier in the year.

Special Additional District and Session Judge POCSO court Deep Kant Mani also fined him Rs 1.1 lakh, government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said.

Singh said that Rajesh alias Lala of a village under Kaiserganj Police Station had raped a girl on February 21.