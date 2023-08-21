Home
uttar pradesh

Minor girl abducted, raped by youth in Uttar Pradesh

The girl was abducted by Upadhyay on June 27, Station House Officer Dharam Veer Singh said.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 10:37 IST

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in the Bairia area here , police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sudhir Upadhyay (19), was arrested, they said.

The girl was abducted by Upadhyay on June 27, Station House Officer Dharam Veer Singh said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections 363 and 366 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on July 7, he said, adding the police arrested the accused at the Suremanpur railway station on Sunday and rescued the girl.

The girl told the police that Upadhyay abducted and raped her. On the basis of the girl's statement, the police added section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act to the FIR, Singh said.

(Published 21 August 2023, 10:37 IST)
