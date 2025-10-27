Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Minor hacks ‘rapist’ father to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district

The minor boy and his cousin surrender before police
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 11:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 11:10 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimeUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us