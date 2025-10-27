<p>Lucknow: A minor, with the help of his cousin, hacked to death his father who had allegedly been ‘raping’ his two daughters for several years, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district.</p><p>The two minors surrendered before the police after the crime.</p><p>According to police sources, the deceased, a resident of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, had been sexually harassing his two minor daughters for several years. The mother of the victims died a few years back.</p><p>The minor brother of the victims had earlier also tried to stop their sexual harassment at the hands of their father, but failed.</p><p>The police said the minor then shifted his sisters to one of the relatives at Kosikalan area in Mathura district a few days back.</p><p>The father, however, reached there on Sunday and insisted on taking the two daughters home. The minor again protested and the two had a scuffle. The minor, then, with the help of his cousin, attacked his father with a sword. The father suffered serious injuries and later succumbed to them before being taken to a hospital.</p><p>The duo then went to the Kosikalan police station and informed the police about the incident. They were taken into custody.</p><p>The police said the girls had revealed in their statement that they had been sexually harassed by their father for the past few years. </p><p>A case has been registered.</p>