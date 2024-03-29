Mukhtar Ansari's death: Akhilesh demands probe supervised by SC judge into 'doubtful' cases

Lucknow: Raising a question mark on the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the death of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtan Ansari following a cardiac arrest in Banda, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said there should be a probe supervised by a Supreme Court judge into such doubtful cases.

Ansari died in the Banda Medical College due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was rushed to the hospital from the district jail after his health condition deteriorated.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "It is the foremost responsibility and duty of the government to protect someone's life in every situation and at every place. The death of a hostage or prisoner in any of the following circumstances will erode public confidence in the judicial process— while confined in a police station, in a fight inside the jail, on falling ill inside the prison, while being taken to hospital, during treatment in hospital, by showing a false encounter, by showing a false suicide, by showing casualties in an accident -- all such doubtful cases should be probed under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," he added.