Muslim youth beaten up by VHP members for 'trying to enter' Navratri function in Kanpur

The incident happened on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan in Swaroop Nagar when private guards and volunteer staff were checking the visitors' identities to prevent any non-Hindus from entering the venue.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 11:35 IST

Comments
Published 05 October 2024, 11:35 IST
