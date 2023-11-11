No 'black coat' for lawyers outside court premises: Allahabad HC

Lucknow: In a significant judgement aimed at preventing lawyers from intervening in private land disputes and siding with land mafias while donning their uniform, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council to make guidelines to ensure that lawyers do not wear the black coat outside the court premises.

A division bench comprising Justices Sangeeta Chandra and Narendra Kumar Johari gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by a local lawyer Subhanshu Singh who had alleged that some lawyers had assaulted him in the Civil Court premises in Lucknow in September this year and sought investigation into the matter by an independent investigative agency.

The court said that several cases were being filed alleging that advocates in uniform intervened in private property disputes and assisted land mafia in grabbing property of the citizens.