No point going with BJP to Ram temple at Ayodhya on February 11, says SP leader Shivpal Yadav

UP Speaker Satish Mahana had on Tuesday informed about the government's invitation to all the members during the Assembly session.

Mahana invited the members of all parties on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on February 11.

He said, "In the presence of the chief minister, party leaders had requested to take them to Ayodhya. Shivpal Singh Yadav ji had also said we will go if the Speaker takes us. I am inviting you all on the behalf of the chief minister and on my own behalf."

The Speaker had said they expect to reach Ayodhya by 11.30 am of Feb 11 and the members will first visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and then pay obeisance at the Ram Mandir temple from 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.