Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police while escaping

<p>Noida: A man accused of setting his wife on fire over dowry was shot in leg on Sunday while escaping custody, police said.</p>.<p>Vipin Bhati was arrested Saturday after he was caught on video allegedly assaulting and dragging his wife, Nikki, by her hair in a Greater Noida house.</p>.<p>Nikki was allegedly set on fire by Bhati. She died on the way to a hospital.</p>.Trapped by tradition: Why dowry still kills in India.<p>Two videos of the horrifying incident made rounds on the internet.</p>.<p>One of them showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.</p>.<p>Kanchan, the elder sister of Nikki, who is married in the same family, made a video of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station. </p>