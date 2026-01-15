<h2>ED raids on I-PAC | 'There will be lawlessness if we don't intervene': Supreme Court on Mamata's 'interference'</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there would be lawlessness in the country if it does not examine the issues raised by the Enforcement Directorate's plea alleging obstruction and interference during the raids on a political consultancy firm and its co-founder's residence Pratik Jain in Kolkata by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police chief.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-vs-mamata-banerjee-case-there-will-be-lawlessness-if-we-dont-intervene-supreme-court-3863186">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BMC polls: 'Has SEC opened nail polish agency?' Uddhav slams poll body over indelible ink row</h2>.<p>Maharashtra’s high-profile municipal polls ran into a major controversy with opposition parties alleging “murder of democracy” by raising a series of concerns over the deviation from the traditional method of putting inks on fingers and using of marker pens, poor quality of indelible ink that can be wiped off using sanitisers, nail polish-removers and other chemicals like acetone.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/bmc-polls-has-sec-opened-nail-polish-agency-uddhav-thackeray-slams-poll-body-over-indelible-ink-row-election-commission-3863276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'One who abuses Hindus...': Ayodhya seer group says Rahul Gandhi should not be allowed to enter Ram temple</h2>.<p>Amid reports of former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s possible visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a group of seers has demanded that he (Rahul) should not be allowed to enter the Ram Temple as his party had termed the ‘consecration ceremony’ of Ram Lala in 2024 a ‘political drama’.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/one-who-abuses-hindus-ayodhya-seer-group-says-rahul-gandhi-should-not-be-allowed-to-enter-ram-temple-3863240">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED raids on I-PAC | Supreme Court stays FIR against probe agency officers, issues notice to Mamata, Bengal cops & others</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate's plea raises serious issue relating to probe by central agencies, and interference by state agencies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-raids-on-i-pac-supreme-court-stays-fir-against-probe-agency-officers-issues-notice-to-mamata-bengal-govt-others-3863021">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court dismisses Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' producer's plea seeking CBFC clearance, asks makers to go to Madras High Court</h2>.<p>Actor-turned politician Vijay's apparent final film Jana Nayagan faced yet another setback on Thursday as the Supreme Court dismissed producer KVN Production's plea seeking CBFC clearance.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-dismisses-vijays-jana-nayagan-producers-plea-seeking-cbfc-clearance-asks-makers-to-go-to-high-court-3862834">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court reserves judgement on father's plea seeking passive euthanasia for son in coma for over 12 years</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a plea filed by the father of a 31-year-old man, lying in a comatose condition for more than 12 years, seeking passive euthanasia for his son by withdrawing his artificial life support.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-reserves-judgement-on-fathers-plea-seeking-passive-euthanasia-for-son-in-coma-for-over-12-years-3863133">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unnao rape: Survivor moves Delhi HC to place more material in Kuldeep Sengar's appeal</h2>.<p>The Unnao rape survivor on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court to bring on record more material in the Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/unnao-rape-survivor-moves-delhi-hc-to-place-more-material-in-kuldeep-sengars-appeal-3863126">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Modified silencer leads to Rs 1.11 lakh fine on car worth Rs 70,000</h2>.<p>In a first-of-its-kind action, the Hennur Traffic Police dished out a strong message as they imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1.11 lakh on a student for illegally modifying the silencer of his car, causing public disturbance. Interestingly, the value of the car is only Rs 70,000.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-modified-silencer-leads-to-rs-111-lakh-fine-on-car-worth-rs-70000-3862968">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Elon Musk's Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash</h2>.<p>Elon Musk-owned social media platform X on Wednesday said it had taken measures to prevent its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok from undressing images of real people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/elon-musks-grok-barred-from-undressing-images-after-global-backlash-3862818">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Crisis rocks Bangladesh cricket, BPL match delayed due to players' boycott; BCB director served show-cause notice</h2>.<p>Bangladesh cricket has been plunged into fresh crisis after the cricketers boycotted their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 league match on Thursday (January 15), demanding the resignation of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Najmul Islam, whose derogatory comments against them amid an ongoing stand-off with India prompted the Board to issue a show-cause notice to him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/crisis-rocks-bangladesh-cricket-bpl-match-delayed-due-to-players-boycott-bcb-director-served-show-cause-notice-3863116">Read more</a></p>