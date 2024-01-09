Over 500 influencers to undertake yatra tracing Lord Ram's path back home to Ayodhya from exile

New Delhi: More than 500 social media influencers are set to undertake a month-long 4,500-km yatra tracing the route taken by Lord Ram to return to his kingdom in Ayodhya from Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram after his exile. According to organisers of the Ramotsav Yatra, it will cover five states -- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.