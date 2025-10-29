Menu
'Over Rs 3,000 crore for Ram mandir came from public': Temple construction panel chief

Nripendra Mishra said in Ayodhya on Wednesday that the donors would be felicitated during the forthcoming ‘dhwajarohan’ ceremony at the Ram Temple on November 25.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:20 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 14:20 IST
