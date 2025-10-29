<p>Lucknow: More than Rs 3000 crore has been received as donation for the construction of the Ram Temple so far, according to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was overseeing the construction, officials.</p><p>The chairman of the Trust Nripendra Mishra said in Ayodhya on Wednesday that the donors would be felicitated during the forthcoming ‘dhwajarohan’ ceremony at the Ram Temple on November 25.</p><p>Mishra said that more than six thousand people were being sent invites to attend the ceremony in which prime minister Narendra Modi was also likely to take part as the chief guest.</p><p>‘’A program will be organized in the Ram Temple complex after November 25 in which the donors will be given mementos,’’ he said adding that the companies, suppliers and workers who had contributed in any way in the construction of the Ram Temple would also be felicitated.</p>.BJP led Union Govt behind investors moving out of Karnataka: M B Patil .<p>Mishra said that so far Rs 1500 crore had been spent on the Ram Temple construction and this figure was likely to reach Rs 1800 crore by the time the work was complete.</p><p>He said that the Trust was hopeful that the Ram Temple would be complete in all respect by the end of the next year.</p><p>Prime minister Narendra Modi was likely to hoist the ‘Ram Dhwaja’ (flag) on the spire of the newly constructed Ram Temple on November 25.</p><p>The flag was in triangular shape and of saffron colour. It was 11 feet wide and 21. It carries symbols of ‘Suryavansh’ (the clan to which Lord Rama belonged) and the ‘Treta Yuga’.</p><p>Flags will also be hoisted on the seven other temples within the Ram Temple complex on this occasion. The event will start on November 21 and continue till November 25. A series of vedic rituals will be performed during the five-day long ceremony.</p>