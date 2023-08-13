Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Panchayat member among two booked for gang-rape in UP's Kaushambi

The accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 13:24 IST

Police have registered a case against two people, including a panchayat member, for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in the Kada Dham area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

The woman had come to visit the Maa Sheetla temple in the area when the alleged incident occurred, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the woman, a villager from the Sarai Akil area, said she went to Kada Dham on August 3. She was waiting for a vehicle to return home when two people in a car offered her a lift.

They took her to an isolated area and raped her at gunpoint. The accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The pair then dropped the victim near a village and left, the woman said in her complaint.

Singh said the victim submitted an application in this regard to Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava on Saturday.

On Srivastava's orders, a case has been registered against panchayat member Sheru and his accomplice Zuber at Kada Dham police station. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

(Published 13 August 2023, 13:24 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeKaushambi

