PRD jawan beaten to death with iron rod in UP's Kushinagar

<p>Gorakhpur: A 58-year-old Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan was beaten to death with an iron road while on duty in Kushinagar district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>They said it happened on Saturday night within 100 metres from the Chitoni police outpost and identified the victim as Ramakant Tiwari.</p>.<p>According to police, attacker Vipin Verma, who suffers from a mental illness and had some argument with the victim, rained down blow after blow on Tiwari's head with the rod.</p>.<p>Police arrested Verma from the spot and sent Tiwari's body for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>Tiwari, who was from Kardah Tiwari Tola in the Khadda police area, was stationed at Chitoni Bazaar with constable Anand Tiwari and another PRD jawan, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, the fellow PRD jawan tried to save Tiwari's life but was chased away by Verma.</p>.<p>He then alerted the police and Tiwari's family.</p>.<p>PRD personnel are deployed on security duty at police stations, fairs, and traffic operations and also assist police in various tasks. </p>